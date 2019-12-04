Death of Wakefield woman is not being treated as suspicious

Police investigating the death of a woman in Wakefield have confirmed they are now not treating it as suspicious.

Officers were called to Cobb Avenue in Lupset at 4.40pm on Friday after the woman's body was discovered.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Cobb Avenue, Wakefield at about 4,40pm on Friday following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house there.

"Emergency services attended and found a woman in her 30s, who was confirmed to have died."

A post-mortem has now been carried out to determine the cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.