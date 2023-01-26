Jamie Wright denied any wrongdoing and stood trial at Leeds Crown Court where he was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of attempted rape.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said the victim continued to suffer from nightmares, feelings of panic and anxiety attacks. She said the woman had stopped going out because she feels “overwhelmed” in social situations.

Judge Neil Clark told 36-year-old Wright: “What you did continues to have an effect on her. It’s not the physical harm but the psychological harm that continues for a long time. She had suffered nightmares and anxiety and is emotionally scarred.

Wright continues to deny the offences.

"You continue to deny your offending.”

Wright, of Hornbeam Green, Pontefract, had no previous convictions.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he has been held on remand, and showed no emotion as Judge Clark handed him 10 years’ jail.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Paul Oldham, of Wakefield District Safeguarding Team, said: “I would like to praise the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward.

“I hope that the conviction and sentencing will help to bring some closure for her so that she can move forward with her life.

“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse should feel confident in coming forward to the police.

