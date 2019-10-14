Delivery van stolen while driver dropped parcel off

Police are continuing to hunt a thief who stole a delivery van while the driver was dropping off a parcel.

Officers were called on the afternoon of Thursday, October 3, to a report of the theft of the Ford Transit in Upton.

The incident took place at about 2.20pm on East Avenue after a suspect jumped into the van while the driver was making a delivery, and made off with the vehicle.

Enquiries have been ongoing and anyone who saw the theft or has any information is asked to contact the Wakefield East and South East NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13190507747.

Information can also be given to the Independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.