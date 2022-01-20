Demand for police dogs leads to police kennel expansion plans in Wakefield

More police dogs will be required, the force has said.

An extension to the kennels at the Carr Gate site are to be demolished to make way for a new area almost three times the size.

It would mean an additional 20 kennels, along with food preparation room, grooming, and exercise rooms.

A police spokesman said: “The current provision is now over 30 years old and is supplemented by external holding kennels.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new kennels will be built at Carr Gate.

“It is therefore considered to be beyond its design life to provide the standard of accommodation now required.”

“The current standard of both the kennels and staff welfare areas are in need of upgrade. The existing kennels are not fit for purpose in terms of size and number.”