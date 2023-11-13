Desperate cannabis farmer fled Wakefield house but left driving licence behind

A desperate cannabis farmer fled a house when police turned up, but left his driving licence and multiple fingerprints around the property.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called the the house on Shepley Street on Wakefield’s Eastmoor estate following reports of a disturbance in the early hours of July 30. Leeds Crown Court heard that on arrival at around 3am, they spotted Edison Picari hiding in a tree in the garden, but then ran when he was spotted.

The door to the property was open and officers found more than 220 plants in the attic and cellar area. It was accompanied by the usual set-up of fans, extractors, transformers and lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they found 30-year-old Picari’s driving licence and his finger prints throughout. He was later arrested and admitted the production of cannabis.

Picari was caught tending to a cannabis farm on Shepley Street in Wakefield. (pics by WYP / Google Maps / National World)

Mitigating, Imran Khan said that like many, Picari had left his home in Albania for a “better life”, but paid an organised gang a “significant amount” to smuggle him into the UK.

He added: “He worked in construction for two weeks but became involved in the cannabis farm. He knew he was doing wrong but it was simply a way to pay off his debt. He regrets his role entirely.”

Jailing him for 27 months, Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You are one of a growing number of defendants coming before the courts for such activities. The financial rewards for growing cannabis are high, but the courts must reflect that in sentencing.

"it was a large-scale operation with highly-specialist equipment. Your role was to look after the plants.”