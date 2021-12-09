Detective due in court charged with GBH
A Wakefield detective is due in court charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:09 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:10 am
Andrew Shaw, aged 50, a detective constable based at Wakefield District, is alleged to have committed the offence on June 6 this year.
The alleged incident took place off duty and the victim is a person known to Mr Shaw.
He was suspended from duty when the investigation was launched. He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, December 10.