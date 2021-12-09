Detective due in court charged with GBH

Andrew Shaw, aged 50, a detective constable based at Wakefield District, is alleged to have committed the offence on June 6 this year.

The alleged incident took place off duty and the victim is a person known to Mr Shaw.

He was suspended from duty when the investigation was launched. He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, December 10.