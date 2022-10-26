Officers were called to Patch Wood View, Barnsley Road, at about 2.53am yesterday morning to reports of an attempted burglary.

The caller reported hearing a loud bang and found damage to the front door.

Officers found damage to the property and it was established the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.

No access was gained to the property, and no one was injured.

A police cordon was in place whilst forensic examination was conducted.

Enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols have been present in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously given the circumstances and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“This was clearly a very frightening experience for the occupants of the house who had only recently taken up residence there, and who we do not believe are linked to what took place.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, leading up to, or immediately after it.

“I would also ask those local to the area to check CCTV or dash cam footage, as this might assist with ongoing enquiries.

“Unlawful possession of firearms or the discharging of such weapons will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and will continue to investigate to identify those responsible."

