Detectives appealing for information on attempted robbery in Normanton

Officers are keen to identify the person in CCTV footage following the incident which took place between 5:15pm and 6pm on Monday, February 8 2021, at the Heron Foods store, High Street, Normanton.

The man entered the staff area, produced a weapon and made threats to staff in an attempt to obtain cash.

If anybody has any information regarding the offence or the person in the image, please contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 13210066953. Or by using or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatAlternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.