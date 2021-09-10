Detectives investigating reported attack on a woman at Wakefield country park

The woman, who is in her 30s suffered minor injuries during an incident on Sunday night.

Dog walkers said they saw a police taped off an area of the popular beauty spot and that a forensics team was also at the scene.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives in Wakefield are investigating a reported assault in Newmillerdam Country Park on Sunday, September 5.

Newmillerdam Country Park

"The victim, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 8pm. Enquiries are ongoing."