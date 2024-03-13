Dispersal order put in place in Castleford after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour
Reports have also been received of groups of youths causing issues with local businesses.
A dispersal order has been put in place from 10.50pm last night (Tuesday), covering the area bordered by Crewe Road, Elizabeth Drive, Queens Park Drive and covering part of Fryston Road.
This will initially remain in place for 48 hours until 10.50pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 14).
Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, officers have the right to disperse and remove any person suspected of contributing or likely to contribute to ASB and instruct the surrender of any relevant property.
Anyone under the age of 16 can be removed to their place of residence or place of safety.
Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This order has been authorised to help deal with a recent increase in disorder linked to local young people.
“Police will take positive action against those committing crime. I would appeal to parents in the area to be aware of where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing. This will assist in making our local community safer for all.”
Anyone with information on those involved in these incidents is asked to contact the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat