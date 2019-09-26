Do you know this man? Police seek driver in connection with alleged murder

Police investigating the murder of a man in Hartlepool are searching for a man in the Leeds area.

Detectives investigated the alleged murder of 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain have released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Mr Hussain was found dead at a property on Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, September 14.

Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38, have been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are ongoing. But detectives are continuing to seek another man in connection with the incident.

It is believed the man, pictured, may be in the Leeds area.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: “We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us. We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.

"Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.

"I would also appeal for people living in and around the Charterhouse Street area of Hartlepool who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Hussain’s death to get in touch.

"Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101 number, reference number SE19159141.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or through the Cleveland Police website.