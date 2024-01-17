Dog owner given suspended jail term and ordered to pay compensation to bite victims

A woman has been prosecuted after her dogs attacked walkers on a country lane.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maureen Doyle has given a suspended prison sentence by magistrates over the incidents at Carr Gate, Wakefield.

Doyle repeatedly breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by allowing her dogs to wander free on Lawns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the court action are revealed in a report by Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways.

Dogs attacked walkers on Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield.

Doyle’s CBO stated that she should not allow her dogs to roam unsupervised.

She was also ordered to repair and keep all gates and fencing closed at her home on Trevor Terrace so the animals could not escape.

The report to councillors says: “The CBO was breached on several occasions with some dog walkers sustaining injuries from dog bites.”

Action was taken against Doyle last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Morley said: “A successful prosecution was achieved by the dog warden service and anti-social behaviour environmental team for breaching the CBO.

“This helped safeguard the community of Carr Gate from the fear of dogs spoiling the enjoyment of the public utilising the open spaces/highways of the Carr Gate area.”

Doyle was convicted of four offences at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court.

She has handed a 16-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also told to pay two of the bites victims £500 each in compensation, plus £1,000 court costs.