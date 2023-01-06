'Don't illegally use e-scooters on the road' - West Yorkshire Police remind riders not to break the law

Current legislation stipulates that whilst legal to buy, they can only be used on private land (with permission from landowners) and not on public roads, cycle lanes, or pavements.

Under the law they are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEV’s) and therefore treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements including an MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.

As e-scooters do not have number plates, signalling ability and rear lights, they cannot be used legally on the roads.

Roads Policing Inspector Claire Patterson of West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of the current popularity of e-scooters, and there is a chance people may have received them as presents or bought them at Christmas.

"I want to remind owners and people giving them as presents that these scooters are not suitable or legal for use on roads or footpaths.

"They do not have the necessary features to make them both suitable and safe for road use and using them on a footpath puts pedestrians at risk.

"The only way that they can be used legally is to use them on private land where the landowner has given permission.”

Anyone found to be using them illegally could have them seized or prosecuted if seen putting the public’s health and welfare at risk.