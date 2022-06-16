Dozens of handguns, rifles and shotguns handed in during police firearms surrender

The 18-day surrender, held last month, was in support of the National Firearms Surrender which aims to rid the streets of guns.

Members of the public were encouraged to take firearms and ammunition into police stations where they would be safely disposed of.

People could do this anonymously and without fear of prosecution for possessing an illegal firearm.

A total of 58 items were surrendered during the 18-day period. This included several shotguns and rifles, hand guns and quantities of ammunition.

The surrender also allowed gave legitimate owners of firearms the opportunity to surrender any unwanted firearms or ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Burton, who led the firearms surrender, said: “Every firearm that has been handed in is a firearm that cannot now fall into the wrong hands.

“By handing over guns and ammunition during the firearms surrender, people are putting these dangerous items beyond the reach of criminals.

“This firearms surrender has resulted in a number of weapons being taken out of circulation. Even if they were hidden away in a loft or shed, the chances of them one day being used in criminality is higher.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their positive response to this firearms surrender and for making a difference by coming forward.