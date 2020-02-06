Dramatic arrest as 'armed' officers caught on camera in Ossett

Dash cam footage caught a police operation taking place in Ossett which appears to show officers 'aiming' towards a suspect.

The incident took place at around 9.50am on Wednesday, January 29 on Queens Drive in Ossett, under the M1 bridge.

The drama was caught on camera.

The owner of the footage said: "At first I thought it was just an accident, but when I got alongside there appeared to be two policemen leaning on their car bonnet aiming something towards the car, and two policemen got out of the police car you see broadside to my car and ran round behind their car bonnet and appeared to do the same - pointing towards the stopped car.

"They were pointing some kind of weapons towards the suspect car if not guns perhaps those Tasers they use."

The police have been contacted for details but have not been able to provide any details so far.