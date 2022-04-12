Drink driver ordered to go 'cold turkey' after avoiding jail again

Police said that Connor Glenn Binns' eyes were glazed and he was slurring when they pulled over his red Audi A3 along Doncaster Road shortly after midnight on January 18.

He blew 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He admitted a charge of drink driving.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drink drive test. (library pic)

It was found that Binns was already on a suspended sentence for two separate counts of ABH on female, including once incident in which he put a pillow over his partner's face and then kicked her all over her body.

A probation report found that the 24-year-old had a "lack of maturity" but had been been benefiting from probation's intervention following his ABH convictions.

They said jail could "undo all the good work".

Judge Simon Batiste told him: "It was stupid, and what puts you in great jeopardy is that you were already sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

"In normal circumstances, when someone breaches a suspended sentence order they go to prison. Your record is relatively limited."

Binns, of Pontefract Road, Cudworth, was given an 18-month community order and a 20-month ban from driving.

He also gave him a 90-day alcohol abstinence order.