Drink-driver rolled car and landed in resident's front garden

A drink-driver had to be pulled from his car after he lost control of the vehicle and landed on its roof in a resident’s front garden in Wakefield, a court was told.

Josh Wynn was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i30 on Doncaster Road in Wakefield on December 11 last year, before the vehicle veered off the road.

He hit a lamppost and the car to came to rest on its roof in the garden of the property.

The shocked resident came out of the house and helped the 30-year-old from his car before calling the ambulance service and the police.

Wynn was breathalysed and was found to be almost twice the legal drink-drive limit, blowing a reading of 67 mcgs per 100 mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35 mcgs per 100 mls of breath.

Wynn was not seriously hurt in the crash, but he admitted to officers who had turned up at the scene that he crashed because he had been drinking.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wynn, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted a charge of drink driving.

Defending himself, he gave little explanation to the magistrates for his actions, other than that he said he should not have been driving and admitted his drinking had become excessive.

He also said that he had sought help from his GP over his drinking. The court was told he had no previous convictions.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £346 and told to £119 in costs.

The lead magistrate presiding told him: “You have got a lot of life ahead of you.

“Do not let drinking take that away from you.

“Work with your GP to get the help you can.

“You are on slippery slope, the next time the bench will not be so lenient.”