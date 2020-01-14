Drink driving, drug driving and assaulting a police officer..it's the court lists

The latest cases from our district at Leeds Magistrates Court:

Stephen Burnham, 45, of Pugneys Road, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was given a six-month conditional discharge and £106 in costs.

Dale Andrew Spencer, 34, of Brierley Crescent, South Kirkby, admitted criminal damage to a Ford Focus and an iPhone. He was given 80 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £250 compensation, handed a one-year restraining order and £175.

Samantha Sharp, 36, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted stealing two bottles of spirits from Sainsbury’s. She was jailed for 10 weeks because of her previous offending and told to pay £122 in costs.

Robert Peter Beaumont, 32, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend a drugs assessment and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £40 and told to pay £32 in costs.

Kenneth Hill, 51, of Katrina Grove, Featherstone, admitted being involved with stolen goods, namely a motorcycle, and was jailed for seven days and told to pay £115 in costs.

Tracy Davis, 36, of Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, admitted having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Kieron Cavan Thomas Walsh, 32, of Radcliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and possessing amphetamines. He was jailed for 26 weeks because of repeated breaches of the order. He was given a new restraining order of an indefinite length and told to pay £149 in costs.

Jackie Hanson, 59, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Louise Crosswaite, 43, of Willow Bank Drive, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a two-year conditional discharge, told to pay £200 in compensation and £106 in costs.

Jamie Frank Lister, 32, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett, admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He was given a community order with electronic tag curfew, ordered to pay £250 in compensation in total and £175 in costs.

Connor Rhodes, 23, of Low Street, Tingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £346 and told to pay £119 in costs.

Luke Gaunt, 26, of Stanhope Gardens, Wakefield, admitted having 124 mlgs of blood in 100 mls of alcohol while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £405 and told to pay £125 in costs.

Mark Andrew Broadhead, 42, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order by visiting an address he was prohibited from. He was jailed for 20 weeks because of a “flagrant disregard” for court orders and told to £122 in costs.