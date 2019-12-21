Driver, 20, arrested after failing to stop at scene of South Elmsall crash which killed cyclist

Police have confirmed that the cyclist struck by a car in South Elmsall this morning has died from his injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident near the Next distribution centre at 6.40am.

He was hit by a red Ford Fiesta and police have now confirmed that the driver fled the scene of the crash.

Officers have now arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of driving while over the drink/drugs limit.

The cyclist's identity has not yet been released.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or who has information about the incident which occurred at about 6.41am on Saturday on the A638 Doncaster Road at a roundabout near Elmsall Drive.

"It took place after a red Ford Fiesta was in collision with a man riding a pedal cycle. The car then left the scene.

"The cyclist was treated at the roadside but was pronounced to have died from injuries caused by the collision.

"Following enquiries officers arrested a 20-year old male on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the drink /drugs limit in connection with the incident.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."

Several roads in the village remain closed, including Doncaster Road, Field Lane and Elmsall Drive.