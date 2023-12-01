Driver arrested after vehicle collides with police car in Wakefield city centre
A police car was involved in a collision in Wakefield city centre last night (Thursday).
Numerous emergency services, including the ambulance service and police, were called to the scene on Denby Dale Road following the collision.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at 9.40pm last night (November 30) following a road traffic collision involving a police car responding to an emergency call and a Fiat belonging to a member of the public.
"There were no serious injuries reported.
"The driver of the Fiat was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”