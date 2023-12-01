Driver arrested after vehicle collides with police car in Wakefield city centre

A police car was involved in a collision in Wakefield city centre last night (Thursday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous emergency services, including the ambulance service and police, were called to the scene on Denby Dale Road following the collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at 9.40pm last night (November 30) following a road traffic collision involving a police car responding to an emergency call and a Fiat belonging to a member of the public.

"There were no serious injuries reported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...