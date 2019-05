West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit (RPU) have had a busy week so far in Wakefield, including this crash on Ossett bypass.

The RPU tweeted the picture this morning after the accident on the road last night.

They said: "The driver was very lucky not to be injured."

And on Monday, also in Ossett, they found a van that had been stolen in the early hours of the morning - stripped and set on fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to assist with the fire.