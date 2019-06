Wakefield police were a little surprised to see just how many people were in a small car when they pulled it over in Castleford yesterday.

Wakefield Bike Cops tweeted their find saying: "Just stopped a car in Castleford.

"The driver seemed shocked that I gave him a ticket for carrying 6 passengers...in a Picanto!"

The officer said the driver was fined £100 and given three points on their licence.

They also advised the people in the car to #getabus