Driver fined after almost knocking police officer from motorbike in Wakefield

A driver has been fined for almost knocking a police officer from his bike in Featherstone.

Wakefield Bike Cops, West Yorkshire Police's motorbike team, first reported the man, who drove a red van, in June after he almost knocked officers from their bikes.

A driver has been fined for almost knocking a police officer from his bike in Featherstone. Photo: Wakefield Bike Cops

After pulling the driver over, it was discovered that he was also driving without insurance or a valid licence.

At an appearance in court today, the man, who was not named, was given six points on his licence and fined £811, the officers said.

The Wakefield BIke Cops, more formally know as Operation Matrix, are a team of officers who use motorbikes to catch illegal off-road bikers.

The original Tweet, posted on June 4 of this year, read: "Interesting evening in Featherstone. We were almost knocked off by a red van being driven by a guy without a licence or insurance. Duly dealt with and reported."