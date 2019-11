A motorist was found to be more than five times the legal drink-drive limit when pulled over this morning on the region's roads.

The driver was stopped on the M62 at 11.36am by West Yorkshire Police traffic officers and breathalysed, clocking up 176 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The driver was arrested and will appear in court where they will face a lengthy ban.