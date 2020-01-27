Driver injured officers after ramming police cars in South Kirkby

A driver injured police officers after ramming two vehicles with their car in South Kirkby.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said that the vehicle had failed to stop when approached by officers on Tuesday, January 21.

It then rammed two police cars, leaving officers with injuries, and left the scene.

The RPU said that the officers had been left "sore, but able to continue working" following the incident.

The vehicle was later found off-road and abandoned, but officers hope that forensic evidence will help to trace the driver.

Photos from the scene also show damage to a police car following the incident.

A driver injured police officers after ramming two vehicles with their car in South Kirkby. Photos: @WYP_RPU

Speaking on Twitter, the team said: "This vehicle failed to stop for us overnight on 21st @WYP_WakefldESE in South Kirkby.

"Vehicle rammed 2 of our cars, causing injuries to officers. Vehicle later went off road and abandoned."