Driver jailed for causing death of cyclist Shaun Parkin-Coates in South Elmsall hit-and-run

Gregg Marsh, 24, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 11 years and six months.

The charge relates to the death of 53-year-old Shaun Parkin-Coates in a crash on the A638 Doncaster Road on 21 December 2019.

Gregg Marsh continued driving his heavily damaged Ford Fiesta for around five miles after hitting Mr Parkin-Coates

Marsh continued driving his heavily damaged Ford Fiesta for around five miles after hitting Mr Parkin-Coates and was arrested at home.

Det Sgt Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Shaun was making his way home from work, with just a few days to go before Christmas, when one man’s selfish and reckless actions took away his future.

“He was wearing reflective clothing and had lights on his bike and backpack and had taken all sensible precautions that we would expect a cyclist to take when travelling at night.

“Marsh could have accepted responsibility for what he did on the night but instead chose to drive away.

"He again had the opportunity to accept responsibility for his actions at court but has not done so.

"Instead, he has maintained that he did not see Shaun and that there were no lights on his bike, a claim at odds with CCTV and eyewitness accounts.

“Before the collision, Marsh had been seen driving erratically and, on his arrest, had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system.

"His behaviour and manner of driving that night was dangerous and sadly has ultimately resulted in Shaun’s death.