The pursuit, which also involved the West Yorkshire Police helicopter, came to an end on Kendal Drive in the Airedale area of the town at around 6pm.

Numerous police vehicles were involved in the incident with at least one being damaged.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “On the evening of June 1, West Yorkshire Police roads policing officers, utilising air support, undertook the stop of a stolen motor vehicle.

A police helicopter supported the pursuit of the driver.

"The single male occupant was arrested from the vehicle.”