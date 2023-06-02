Driver quizzed after police involved in high-speed car chase through Castleford
A driver who led police on a high-speed chase through Castleford yesterday (June 1) has been arrested.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:29 BST
The pursuit, which also involved the West Yorkshire Police helicopter, came to an end on Kendal Drive in the Airedale area of the town at around 6pm.
Numerous police vehicles were involved in the incident with at least one being damaged.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “On the evening of June 1, West Yorkshire Police roads policing officers, utilising air support, undertook the stop of a stolen motor vehicle.
"The single male occupant was arrested from the vehicle.”