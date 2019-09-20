Driver who flipped car during high speed police chase in Wakefield is jailed

A speeding driver's car ended up on to roof after he lost control and crashed during a police chase in Wakefield, a court heard.

David Foster travelled at more than double the speed limit at times during the 20 minute pursuit, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Foster, 31, failed to negotiate a right hand bend while speeding on School at Newmillerdam, Wakefield, and the car flipped over.

Police found a small amount of heroin in the car.

Foster was arrested at the scene along with a male passenger following the chase, which started at around 10pm on January 9 2018.

The court heard Foster has mobility problems and was registered disabled in 2013 after suffering a bone infection as a result of methadone injections.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said police tried to stop Foster's car on Asdale Road at Wakefield but he failed to stop and turned left on to Denby Dale Road

Foster drove at 60 mph in a 30mph zone before turning on to Durkar Lane, where he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Robertshaw said Foster drove at 78mph in a 30mph zone on Fishpond Lane before losing control on a right hand bend on School Hill.

The court heard the car struck a verge before flipping on to its roof on the road.

Foster has eight previous convictions for 14 offences, including possession of cannabis.

a probation officer told the court: "He described it as ridiculously stupid and irresponsible behaviour."

The probation officer said Foster, who started using cannabis aged 14 and used heroin for around ten years, was registered disabled in 2013 after suffering a bone infection as a result of methadone injections.

Mitigating Eddison Flint, said: "He is seeking treatment for his drug problems and he is trying to rehabilitate himself."

Foster, of Church View Road, Penistone, Barnsley, admitted dangerous driving.

Jailing Foster for four months, Judge Tom Baylis QC told him: "It's clear to me that you have a significant disability. That disability did not stop you driving in the way you did. "

Foster was banned from driving for two-years-and-two-months.

Foster was previously fined £50 in connection with the heroin found in the car when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court.