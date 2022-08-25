Driver who left mum-of-three brain damaged and 'in her own world' is jailed

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctors initially warned the family of Kimberley Parks to prepare for the worst after the crash caused by Kieran Earl in January last year.

More than 17 months on, she remains in a specialist care unit, will never be able to look after her children independently and is now sadly “is in her own world”, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Witnesses said they saw the powerful BMW 320 travelling at what they thought was between 90 and 100mph on the 60mph-limit Sprockhoevel Way north of South Kirkby in West Yorkshire.

Kieran Earl was jailed for 27 months.

The car then failed to negotiate a roundabout near the junction with Avenue Lodeve and smashed into a 14-tonne lorry.

Earl was injured, along with front-seat passenger and friend Kyle Corney.

But Miss Parks, who was not wearing a seat belt in the back, was left in a critical condition.

The roundabout on which the BMW crashed into the lorry.

Earl, of Hillside Road, Ackworth, initially denied he was driving dangerously and said he had hit black ice.

The 27-year-old has no previous convictions and admitted a charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

He was handed 27 months’ jail by the judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer who said: “This was not a blameless accident.

"No sentence I pass can reflect the life-changing injuries suffered by Miss Parks.”

Prosecutor Caroline Abraham told the court that Earl was driving Mr Corney’s BMW and had set off from Miss Parks’ home on the morning of January 23 shortly before 10am.

As well as driving at excess speeds, Earl was seen overtaking two cars at once and crossed solid white lines.

Following the smash, which sent the weighty HGV spinning 180 degrees, Miss Parks was rushed to hospital where doctors did not expect her to survive.

They even discussed possible organ donation with her family.

Despite the odds, she made slow progress and was eventually transferred to York House in York, a rehabilitation hospital for people with severe brain injuries, where she remains.

Now suffering from epilepsy, she also struggles with basic mental functions.

Heartfelt statements from her family were read out to the court by prosecutor Miss Abraham.

Quoting the words written her by grandmother, Marina Wong, Miss Abraham said: “She will never look after her children by herself again.

"Life has changed forever. Although she is not the same Kimberley, at least we still have her in this world.”

The statement from her mother, Yvonne Black, described her as a “really good mum” but said the injury had changed her.

She said: “It’s been really hard for them (the children) because they are so young.

"The car crash has robbed them of their mother.

"She is in her own world now and does not understand.”

Mitigating for Earl, Chloe Hudson described the crash as a “complete tragedy” and added: “Mr Earl is devastated by what he has done.

"He is going to have to live with the fact that he has caused these life-changing injuries.

"He is so sorry but he has nobody to blame but himself.

“Mercifully, Miss Miss Parks is making some steps towards recovery, but it’s clear she will never be the same again.”