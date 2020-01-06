Drones used in West Yorkshire crime incidents 146 times in one year - figures revealed

Drones or unmanned vehicles were recorded as used in crime 146 times in one year, a freedom of information request has revealed.

In a period between April 2018 and March 2019, the use of drones was recorded 73 times in 'suspicious circumstances' incidents, 30 in 'nuisance' crimes and four in 'message' incidents.

Drones or unmanned vehicles were recorded as used in crime 146 times in one year, a freedom of information request has revealed.

Figures show a drone or unmanned vehicle was also used in one incident of burglary during the period.

Incidents of West Yorkshire Police using drones to investigate an incident are excluded in the information.

The records which remain contain reference to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones.

The full list of crimes recorded which list unmanned vehicles or drones are:

BURGLARY - RESIDENTIAL 1

CONCERN FOR SAFETY 7

CRIMINAL DAMAGE 3

DRUGS 1

ENVIRONMENT 1

HARASSMENT 1

HIGHWAY DISRUPTION 1

INSECURE PREMISES/VEHICLES 1

LOST/FOUND PROPERTY 1

MESSAGE 4

NO CRIME RECORDED (EG VICTIM NOT

LOCATED) 3

NUISANCE 30

OTHER NOTIFIABLE CRIME 4

PERSONAL 3

PUBLIC ORDER 1

SUSP CIRCS - INV VEHICLE 9

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 73

THEFT FROM A VEHICLE 1

VIOLENCE AGAINST PERSON 1

Total 146