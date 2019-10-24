Drug-addicted plumber broke into flats and stole piping and boilers

A drug-addicted plumber was caught on CCTV stealing copper and immersion heaters from empty flats.

Lee Walker admitted breaking into the two properties at Barlow House on South Kirkby’s North Street (pictured) in April of this year.

The 40-year-old also pleaded guilty to trespassing at a Yorkshire Water sewage plant and stealing a uniform and £5 in cash.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, the hearing was told that Walker, now of Convent Avenue, South Kirkby, had initially denied the charges but changed his plea on the day of his trial.

A probation report said he had been homeless at the time of the sewage plant incident, and was simply looking for somewhere to sleep.

The court was told that Walker, who is a qualified plumber, been addicted to drugs and had been clean for eight years.

But after the breakdown of a relationship he was eventually moved into Barlow House, which he was unhappy about describing it as an ‘undesirable area’.

He says it led to him taking heroin again, but his probation report said he was now making progress on a methadone prescription and that he had reduced his alcohol intake.

Mitigating, his solicitor, John Ratcliff said: “We have an individual who is moving forward.

“He is addressing his drug difficulties and his alcohol problem and is doing so effectively.”

He was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and told to pay £500 in total in compensation.