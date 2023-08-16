Drug-fuelled motorist hit 100mph in built-up Pontefract areas to outrun pursuing police car

Patrolling officers found that a silver VW Golf that drove past them in the Pontefract area at around 2am on September 7 last year had no insurance, and so turned around to pull it over.

But driver Richard Durham put his foot down as the police approached, reaching 50mph in 30mph area, before pushing it to 70mph, prosecutor Olivia Fraser told Leeds Crown Court.

He ran a red light, went the wrong way round a roundabout near the A639 and then reached an eye-watering 100mph as he drove through Featherstone.

Durham admitted taking cocaine before the police chase. (pic by National World)

He crossed solid white lines and drove on the wrong side of the road with one motorist even being forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

He eventually turned into a cul-de-sac and abandoned his car before trying to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Miss Fraser said Durham was immediately apologetic for his driving and confessed to have taken cocaine earlier, which was confirmed during a later test.

The 38-year-old, of Caddon Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

He has seven previous convictions for 20 offences.

The judge gave him 26 weeks’ jail, suspended for 18 months with 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also gave him a two-year driving ban and said he must take an extended driving test to get his licence back once the ban expires.