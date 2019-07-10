Drugs and 'large amount of cash' found in car during Pontefract stop and search

Drugs and cash were found in a car stopped by police in Pontefract

The white Audi was stopped last night, Tuesday, July 9, on North Baileygate after reports of suspicious behaviour.

Substances thought to be cocaine and ecstasy were found and all three men in the vehicle were arrested for possession with an intent to supply Class A drugs.

There was also cannabis found in the vehicle, for which they face a possession charge, while a "large amount of cash" was recovered from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver also tested positive for cocaine and further arrested on driving under the influence.

The police say all three are still in custody at present, but will be released under investigation pending further inquiries