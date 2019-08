Drugs and weapons were seized during raids in an area of Wakefield.

Officers from Wakefield city centre and the Flanshaw area teamed up with CID and other units to carry out the busts on Tuesday.

They issued warrants to enter two homes in the Darnley area.

A photo posted on social media shows they used forced to smash open the door on one of the properties.

Six arrests were made and officers said they uncovered the illegal substances and weapons.