Drugs worth more than half-a-million pound found during Wakefield police raid
Drugs worth more than half-a-million pound were found during raid in the Agbrigg area of Wakefield.
The Class A drugs were uncovered after officers targeted the property on the Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.
Officers estimate the street value of the drugs found could fetch £500,000.
A man from Newland Court has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded into custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson of Wakefield District Police, said: “Illegal drugs cause misery to the communities we serve and I would urge anyone with information about illegal activity in their area to report it to police.
“We will continue to work with our partners and through Programme Precision, our force-wide response to serious and organised crime.”