Drunk launched "flying kick" at police officer and tried to bite another during violence at house in Leeds

A man assaulted three police officers when they were called to his home in Leeds to a report that he was assaulting his father.

Thomas Lamin launched a "flying kick" at one constable and tried to bite another during the incident at his home in Lofthouse.

Lamin's sister called police to the family's home on Green Lane on October 19 last year.

Prosecutor Lydia Carroll said three officers attended the family's home and broke up the confrontation between father and son.

Miss Carroll said Lamin's father had a bruised eye but refused to provide details of what had happened.

Lamin had an injury to his hand and went upstairs to his bedroom.

Two male officers followed him upstairs to arrest him on suspicion of assault.

Miss Carroll said Lamin became 'wild, violent and unpredictable' and kicked and punched the officers.

He ran downstairs and jumped at a female officer, knocking her into the wall behind her.

Lamin ran from the property and was chased by officers who used PAVA spray to restrain him.

One of the male officers attempted to move him and Lamin attempted to bite him.

His colleague suffered a fractured middle finger and ligament damage to his thumb when he broke up the altercation between Lamin and his father.

The female officer suffered bruising to her right thigh and arm from being kicked into the wall.

The other male officer had to have stitches in his left forearm and suffered reddening to his knee and stiffening in his neck and right shoulder.

Lamin pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He has previous convictions for a driving offence and criminal damage.

Simon Alexander, mitigating, said Lamin had drunk eight pints of lager with his brother before the incident and is now thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour.

The court heard Lamin was emotional on the day due to the death of a friend.

He was jailed for 12 months

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "The police put themselves at risk every day to protect the public.

"The public and the police must be left in no doubt that the police will be protected by the courts."