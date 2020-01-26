'Drunk' Wakefield woman drove into fence after Leeds house party

A woman who drove after a New Year's Eve house party in Leeds was more than two-and-a-half-times over the drink drive limit.

Gemma Mitchell drove a Seat Ibiza while over the limit on Acre Road at Middleton just before 1am on New Year's Day, Leeds Magistrates' Court was told.

Prosecutor, Mahmood Awan said Mitchell, 30, had been drinking at the house party and reversed into a fence after getting into her car and attempting to drive.

After damaging the fence Mitchell drove away, but stopped a short distance away.

A member of the public approached her and noticed she smelled of alcohol and police were called.

Mitchell had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Mr Awan said Mitchell had gone to the party with the intention of travelling home in a taxi, adding: She said she drank quite a lot of alcohol."

Mitchell, of Bevin Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, admitted drink driving.

Jane Cooper, mitigating said: "Something happened at the party. She was upset and she got into her car."

Miss Cooper said: "She has been pro-active to deal with the underlying issues of why she got extremely drunk on that evening. There is a history in relation to depression."

Miss Cooper said Mitchell, who is married with an eight-year-old daughter, is currently on maternity leave after having a baby last October.

A probation officer told the court: "She did have a lot to drink at the party. Her memories of the party are vague."

The probation officer added: "She felt extremely anxious and agitated and compelled to leave."

The court heard Mitchell has not drunk alcohol since the incident.

Lead magistrate Amarjit Mann banned Mitchell from driving for two-years and ordered her to pay a £300 fine plus £85 costs and £32 surcharge.