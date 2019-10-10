'Drunken' and 'shirtless' man arrested after shoppers allegedly threatened outside Iceland in Wakefield

A "drunken", shirtless man was arrested after supermarket shoppers were allegedly threatened in Wakefield.

A council report revealed that police were called to Iceland, on Kirkgate in the city centre, after staff reported passers-by being accosted.

The incident took place on August 13, but has only just been revealed in a document by Wakefield Council Cabinet member Maureen Cummings.

Coun Cummings said: "Police were called when the Iceland store at Wakefield reported a drunken male was threatening people outside.

"The male had removed his shirt and appeared to be threatening anyone who crossed his path.

"An operator quickly identified the well-known offender and reported him to the police.

"Police attended quickly as there was already an outstanding warrant for his arrest."

