Emergency incident: Castleford Bus Station closes amidst reports of 'explosion' this afternoon
Castleford Bus Station has been shut today (Monday) amidst reports of an explosion in the area.
Metro has posted on social media this afternoon that the bus station is closed because of a fire nearby.
It said: “Castleford Bus Station closed as result of fire in vicinity.
"Staff on hand to advise on stops.”
There are reports on social media of people hearing “an explosion” on Enterprise Way and emergency services at the scene.
Appliances from Castleford, Pontefract, Garforth, Rothwell, Featherstone, Killingbeck, Mirfield (Pump and Hose Layer) and Command Unit Lite in attendance.
This story will be updated with more details as we get them.