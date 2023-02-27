News you can trust since 1852
Emergency incident: Castleford Bus Station closes amidst reports of 'explosion' this afternoon

Castleford Bus Station has been shut today (Monday) amidst reports of an explosion in the area.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Metro has posted on social media this afternoon that the bus station is closed because of a fire nearby.

It said: “Castleford Bus Station closed as result of fire in vicinity.

"Staff on hand to advise on stops.”

Firefighters are at the scene
There are reports on social media of people hearing “an explosion” on Enterprise Way and emergency services at the scene.

Appliances from Castleford, Pontefract, Garforth, Rothwell, Featherstone, Killingbeck, Mirfield (Pump and Hose Layer) and Command Unit Lite in attendance.

This story will be updated with more details as we get them.