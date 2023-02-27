Metro has posted on social media this afternoon that the bus station is closed because of a fire nearby.

It said: “Castleford Bus Station closed as result of fire in vicinity.

"Staff on hand to advise on stops.”

Firefighters are at the scene

There are reports on social media of people hearing “an explosion” on Enterprise Way and emergency services at the scene.

Appliances from Castleford, Pontefract, Garforth, Rothwell, Featherstone, Killingbeck, Mirfield (Pump and Hose Layer) and Command Unit Lite in attendance.

