Every pet owner’s worst fear: Dog owners urged to stay vigilant as theft cases surge

That's roughly five dogs taken from their owners every day.

These statistics not only highlight the alarming numbers of dog thefts but also emphasise the emotional distress for families and their beloved pets.

Each stolen dog represents not just a loss of property, but a loss of companionship, trust, love and security. These numbers show the urgent need for joint efforts to raise awareness, implement stronger legislation, and empower pet owners with the knowledge to protect their furry friends from such devastating incidents.

In West Yorkshire, 727 dogs were reported stolen between 2019 and 2023.

James Whitten, Marketing Manager at petGuard, said: “It is every pet owner’s worst fear. The thought of our beloved pets being stolen from us doesn’t bear thinking about but is a nightmare that more and more pet owners are experiencing.”

Pet insurer petGuard wants to spread awareness about the surge in dog theft and new laws being introduced to tackle this ongoing issue.

Dog theft has been on the rise in the UK

In 2023, there were 2,290 cases of dog theft recorded across the UK. This marks an alarming six per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Sadly, only a small number of stolen dogs have been reunited with their owners. It highlights the urgent need for action to address the growing problem of dog theft and improve the chances of pets being returned to their families.

What will the new law do to tackle dog theft?

Under the proposed changes, the government will introduce a new ‘pet abduction’ offence which will mean that pet theft is no longer treated as loss of property. Instead, the new Pet Abduction Bill law shows that pets mean far more to their owners than property.

According to GOV.uk, under the proposed Pet Abduction Bill individuals convicted of pet theft could be sentenced to a maximum of five years along with a monetary penalty.

This new law was presented to the House of Commons in December 2023 and its second reading took place in January this year.

The new Pet Abduction Bill will also looks to make identifying and tracking cases of pet theft easier by introducing new microchipping requirements for dogs and making microchipping compulsory for cats too.

Nearly 10,000 dogs have been reported stolen (9,954) to UK police forces since 2019, and 1,842 of those were reported to the Metropolitan Police Service in London, where an average of 368 thefts are recorded each year.

Highlighting dog theft hot spots, security retailer Safe.co.uk sent FOI requests to the 45 police forces across the UK, asking for the number of dogs that were reported as stolen in their constituencies over the last five years.

What can dog owners do?

An estimated 57 per cent of UK households have a pet, and to prevent owners from suffering the pain of having one stolen, Anthony Neary, managing director of Safe.co.uk has provided three essential pieces of safety advice:

Lighting – Security lights provide a deterrent as the homeowner will be alerted to activity around their property. An intruder is much more likely to target a house in darkness because they can comfortably get away unnoticed. Take this further with a Wi-Fi linked camera or doorbell as this will give you a chance to act should you spot any unusual activity.

Hire sitters or walkers – The presence of someone in a property could put off an opportunistic thief. A dog walker also provides this security as someone will be seen around the property and out with the dog. With many thieves being chancers, this is a great way to keep furry friends safe.