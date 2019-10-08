Extension granted to question suspect over murder of Pontefract pensioner

Police investigating the murder of a 90-year-old man in Pontefract have been given more time to question a suspect.

Detectives are continuing to hold a 49-year-old man in custody after a magistrate’s extension was granted this morning.

A post-mortem conducted yesterday revealed the victim died as a result of stab wounds.

Officers were called to a property on Love Lane Terrace in the town shortly before 9am on Saturday where they found the body of the elderly man.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Heather Whoriskey of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We fully recognise the shock and concern this murder will have generated among residents in the area and I want to reassure residents that Police are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“Officers from the South East NPT are also conducting reassurance patrols in the Love Lane Terrace area.”