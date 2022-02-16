Fake Covid vaccine leaflets quashed by Wakefield police
Police say they are investigating leaflets that are being distributed around the area about investigations into Covid-19 vaccines.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:50 am
They say the leaflets are being circulated that suggests the force is looking into the legality of the vaccines, along with other myths linked to 5G networks.
Some continue to believe the vaccines are part of a conspiracy, while there are still those who say 5G masts can be detrimental to people's health, despite little evidence.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to inform you that these leaflets are unfounded and false and not supported by West Yorkshire Police."