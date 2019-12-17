False hostage situation concocted by Castleford criminal to spend time with partner

A Castleford criminal who faked a hostage situation to spend a few more hours with his partner has been jailed after more than 40 police officers attended a stand-off lasting three-and-a-half hours.

Armed officers, negotiators and a dog unit were called to Fulmar Road in the early hours of June 22 after reports that Nathan Holding was holding Chloe Warrington against her will.

The streets was cordoned off from around 12.15am to 3.45am, when he finally gave himself up to police.

But it transpired that Holding was being recalled to prison and knew police were coming for him, and so he concocted the plan.

Suspicions were raised when Miss Warrington was seen freely moving around the property during the alleged siege.

Appearing on remand at Leeds Crown Court today, the hearing was told that 26-year-old Holding had been in a relationship with Miss Warrington for about a month, which had proved volatile after she made false allegations to the police about him.

He was out of prison on licence after serving half of a 90 month sentence for wounding with intent for which he was convicted in 2012.

Holding was being recalled to prison over his latest involvement with the police caused by his relationship with Miss Warrington.

Defending, Allan Armbrister told the court that since his release on licence in 2015 he had worked hard to secure accommodation and was planning a career in becoming a dog breeder.

But he said that Holding suffered from generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) and was on medication.

Speaking about that night in question, Mr Armbrister said: "They decided to make up the story with the police coming to arrest him of her being imprisoned falsely so they could spend some time together.

"Police resources were wasted for three-and-a-half hours and she was not in danger during this period.

"This defendant was a complete and utter nuisance brought about by anxiety and deeply regrets these actions. It's not the most serious of public nuisance offences."

Holding, of Armitage Street, Castleford, was initially scheduled to stand trial over a charge of false imprisonment, an allegation he denied.

This was reduced to public nuisance charge, which he admitted.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC jailed him for eight months and he was given a give-year restraining order to stay away from Chloe Warrington.

He said: "You created a hostage situation. It was a device to spend more time with Miss Warrington knowing you were due to be recalled."