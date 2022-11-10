Family of Abi Fisher issue their 'heartfelt thanks to everyone who searched for our baby girl'

Abi Fisher.

A statement released on behalf of Abi Fisher’s family, said: “ Abi’s parents, Andrea and Michael Richardson and her brother Nathan, would like to thank the judge and CPS finding and sentencing Matthew James Fisher guilty of murdering his wife of five years, Abigail Elizabeth Fisher.

“We are extremely grateful to West Yorkshire Police for their hard work and dedication in finding Abi’s body so quickly and in gathering enough evidence that Matthew Fisher could be charged speedily.

“It has been a terrible time for the family and they would like to praise their Police Family Liaison Officers for their kindness and understanding and for keeping us informed of developments in the case in such a timely manner. They have been very supportive throughout this whole ordeal.

“We would like to thank all the court staff for ensuring the smooth running of the proceedings, the prosecuting counsel and his staff for their roles and the Judge for showing consideration for all the people who attended court today.

“Finally we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the police who searched for Abi, our friends and family and to all the people from Castleford and surrounding areas who spent hours and hours searching for our baby girl.

"You have no idea what it means to us as a family to know so many people cared enough to spend their time looking for her.”

Matthew Fisher, 30, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, had previously admitted the murder of Abi Fisher, 29, and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today for sentence.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.