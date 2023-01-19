"How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human’s life shows the type of person he is. He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again.”Meanwhile, Detective Constable Simon Marshall of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said, Beevers’ driving, speed and behaviour on that day was beyond comprehension.He said: “Despite being previously banned from driving and having no licence or insurance, he got behind the wheel of that car without regard for any other person. This tragic incident was completely avoidable and due to the dangerous and reckless actions of Beevers, Alan is sadly no longer here.“My thoughts at this time remain with Alan’s family. Nothing can ever bring him back to them, but I hope that the sentence passed today will help them as they continue to process their loss. I would also like to say thank you to the members of the public who came forward and supported the police with their investigation.”