Police were called to Thornes Road at 2.04pm yesterday (Monday) after reports of a motorbike hitting a telegraph pole.

Despite medical attention, Ben was tragically confirmed to have died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old had been riding a Yamaha MT09 motorbike on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road when the accident happened.

Ben Clark, 24 , tragically died in a collision in Wakefield.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collisions Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident.

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 920 of August 28.