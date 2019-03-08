Five windscreens smashed and another car set on fire in one hour in Wakefield

Five vehicles had their rear windscreens smashed and another was set on fire during an evening attack in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the cars were damaged in Agbrigg on Wednesday, March 6.

The five vehicles had their windscreens smashed on Montague Street, outside Agbrigg and Belle Vue Community Centre, before a vehicle was set on fire on Briar Grove, just half a mile away.

It is believed the offences took place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Acting Inspector Gary Hobson from Wakefield District said: “Offences of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of Wakefield and we are working hard to identify those people responsible.

“I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offences to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1527 of March 6.

“Reports can also be made in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”