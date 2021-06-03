Fly-tipper caught trying to dump sofa TWICE on the same day

PCSOs were called to reports of the man trying to dump an old mattress and a sofa on Westfield Road on Tuesday, May 25.

When they arrived the culprit had gone, but after checking CCTV in the area and details from a passer by, they were able to identify him.

He was ordered to remove the unwanted furniture or face a fine, which he agreed to.

Westfield Road, Horbury.

However, the officers were later recalled to the area that evening as the man had decided to move the furniture to another area - less than 100 yards away - rather than dispose of it correctly.

He has now been reported to Wakefield Council who the police say will now decide on the best course of action.