Darren Calvert overtook vehicles on blind bends at speeds of up to 80mph and drove the wrong way along the motorway when police tried to pull him over in Wakefield in November 2021.

Behind the wheel of a VW Golf, he accelerated off along Stanley Road reaching 60mph in a 30mph area, before topping out at 80mph along Aberford Road towards Rothwell Interchange during the four-mile chase.

Calvert then entered the M62 exit slip road against the flow of traffic.

Calvert drove down the exit slip road from the M62 at Rothwell Interchange during one of his chases.

The police were then able to make “tactical contact” with the Golf to help bring it to a halt.

The officers then dragged Calvert from the car after he refused to get out.

But while on bail, on January 20 this year he was seen driving a white BMW when police again asked him to stop, before he made off at speed on Bridge Street in Leeds city centre.

He reached 60mph in a built-up area as he travelled along Byron Street and Regent Street.

The police were eventually able to stop the car, and a small bag of cannabis was found on him.

The 52-year-old, who appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand since his arrest, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while banned and possession of a Class B drug.

Calvert, of Broad Lane, Bramley, has 18 previous convictions for 93 offences dating back to 1986.

His barrister, Graham Parkin, told the court: “He accepts he will have a custodial sentence imposed.

"He is a fool and he knows that. It’s an inbuilt reaction to which has built up over his extensive record.

"He went off the rails when he lost his job.

"He obtained a vehicle when he knows he should not have.”

Judge Christopher Batty said Calvert had a “poor” criminal record but said it was a “shame” that he had ended up back in front of the courts.