A Ford Transit van was stolen from the car park at Xscape yesterday (Wednesday, March 8) and an attempt to steal another vehicle was made between 6.30pm and 10pm last night.

Earlier in the day, a Range Rover Evoque was also stolen from the car park at the neighbouring Junction 32 Shopping Outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Vehicles are usually the second biggest investment that you will make after your home, so it is vital that you make sure they are as secure as possible.

Two vehicles were stolen from Xscape and Junction 32 Shopping Outlet in Castleford, yesterday (Wednesday, March 8).

"Protect your vehicle and the contents inside by considering the below points:

"Immobilisers— Ghost immobilisers require drivers to input a short code or sequence of buttons in the vehicle such as those on the steering wheel, door panels or centre console to unlock and operate the vehicle. They are covertly integrated within the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Add extra locks and alarms—You can deter thieves from even attempting to steal your vehicles by adding deadlocks to the doors and implementing a more advanced alarm system and steering wheel locks.

“Install a tracking device—Lastly, you can increase your chance of recovering any stolen vehicle by installing tracking devices. With these devices in place, you will be able to detect the whereabouts of missing vehicles.”

The police also recommend vehicle owners to purchase devices that are Thatcham quality assured, Sold Secure tested, and Secured by Design approved for extra protection.

Further information and advice can be found at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/vehicle-crime/theft-of-motor-vehicles?fbclid=IwAR35bdXIZcfQ54R0XJGnQKjZ7zad1K8iWxs7BSccd5FDh6RD3xpFHXJFyko

Advertisement Hide Ad